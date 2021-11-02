Dela Rosa admits feeling worried over ICC investigation

Presidential aspirant and senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa said that he is a little worried over the investigation of the International Criminal Court or ICC on the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

“Normal ‘yan mag-alala Kaunti. Nag-aalala Problema naman talaga ‘yan kung tutuusin. Alangan sabihin kong hindi problema ‘yan,” Dela Rosa said.

The senator however adds that he is ready to face the investigation.

“That’s really a problem, but I am ready. No doubt about it, I am ready,” the senator said.

Dela Rosa was Duterte’s chief implementer of the controversial war on drugs.

Duterte is facing charges in the ICC for supposed human rights violations under the bloody drug war. (TDT)