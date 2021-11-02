Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dela Rosa admits feeling worried over ICC investigation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago

Presidential aspirant and senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa said that he is a little worried over the investigation of the International Criminal Court or ICC on the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

“Normal ‘yan mag-alala Kaunti. Nag-aalala Problema naman talaga ‘yan kung tutuusin. Alangan sabihin kong hindi problema ‘yan,” Dela Rosa said.

RELATED STORY: Dela Rosa claims Duterte wants to run in 2022 polls 

The senator however adds that he is ready to face the investigation.

“That’s really a problem, but I am ready. No doubt about it, I am ready,” the senator said.

READ ON: LOOK: Sara Duterte meets with Bato Dela Rosa

Dela Rosa was Duterte’s chief implementer of the controversial war on drugs.

Duterte is facing charges in the ICC for supposed human rights violations under the bloody drug war. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DFA downgrades Iraq’s Alert Level to 3 due to improving security situation

9 mins ago

AJ Raval returns to social media

16 mins ago

Julia Montes tells Coco Martin on his birthday: Biyaya ka

26 mins ago

Doc Adam bids goodbye to Youtube vlogging after 4 years

39 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button