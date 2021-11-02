Dela Rosa claims Duterte wants to run in 2022 polls 

Presidential aspirant and senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa said that President Rodrigo Duterte wants to run in the 2022 elections.

Dela Rosa claimed that the president was not serious when he said that he wanted to retire from politics for good.

“Tingnan natin kung talagang pinipilit ba siya or kagustuhan niya. We better get it from the horse’s mouth kung talagang gusto niya dahil ang alam ko gusto niya tumakbo talaga,” Dela Rosa said in an interview over CNN Philippines.

The senator said that Duterte prefers to stay rather than retire from politics.

“Yes, ‘yan ang tingin ko sa kanya kasi parang workaholic itong si President Duterte, gusto niya hanggang mamatay siya nasa trabaho siya,” he said.

Meanwhile, the senator admitted that he is a little worried over the investigation of the International Criminal Court or ICC on the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

“Normal ‘yan mag-alala. Kaunti. Nag-aalala. Problema naman talaga ‘yan kung tutuusin. Alangan sabihin kong hindi problema ‘yan,” Dela Rosa said.

The senator, who served as the chief implementer of the controversial war on drugs, however, added that he is ready to face the investigation.