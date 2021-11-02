Antigen test kit now available in PH drugstore

Watsons will soon sell FDA-certified COVID-19 antigen test kits with prices ranging from P399 to P500 in all stores nationwide in its bid to make COVID-19 tests accessible.

The test kits have been available for sale since October 25.

The testing kits are for administering by medical professionals such as doctors, nurses, and medical technologists and will require medical prescription.

In a Philippine Star report, the required specifications set by the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) are at 80% sensitivity and 97% specificity and these test kits can deliver at least 95% sensitivity and 99.2% specificity.

“As more people head out to work, school, and gatherings, Watsons knows that antigen test kits are important in helping reduce transmission,” Watsons Philippines Customer Director Maita Santiago said.

The antigen test kits will use saliva to serve as an indicator for the virus in 30 minutes or less.

“Watsons is taking a proactive role as the Philippines continues to fight this pandemic. Tools such as antigen testing kits help provide important information and serve as a guide so the public will know what steps to take,” Santiago said.