Cebu cancels swab test requirements for inbound travelers 

Cebu Province has ordered the removal of swab test requirement for COVID-19 for inbound domestic travelers.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia issued a memorandum saying that incoming travelers will only need to present a medical certificate showing that they do not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 at the point of origin.

“The medical certificate should be issued within twenty-four hours immediately before arrival in Cebu,” Garcia said in an in the memo.

The province has been requiring negative swab or antigen test results in recent months due to COVID-19 surge.

Cebu is now under modified general community quarantine due to declining cases