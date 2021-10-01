Latest News

Cebu cancels swab test requirements for inbound travelers 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Cebu Province has ordered the removal of swab test requirement for COVID-19 for inbound domestic travelers.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia issued a memorandum saying that incoming travelers will only need to present a medical certificate showing that they do not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 at the point of origin.

“The medical certificate should be issued within twenty-four hours immediately before arrival in Cebu,” Garcia said in an in the memo. 

The province has been requiring negative swab or antigen test results in recent months due to COVID-19 surge. 

Cebu is now under modified general community quarantine due to declining cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE records steady fall of COVID-19 cases with only 276 today

1 hour ago

WATCH: Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai officially opens, here’s what you can expect to see

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai opening inspires hope for humanity amid COVID-19 pandemic 

3 hours ago

1Sambayan to choose between Isko, Trillanes if Robredo declines nomination 

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button