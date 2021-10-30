SWS: Duterte’s net satisfaction ratings drops to 52%

President Rodrigo Duterte’s net satisfaction ratings dropped to 52% accordong to the latest Social Weather Stations report.

Duterte’s net satisfaction ratings, however, are still considered ‘very good’.

RELATED STORY: SWS: Duterte’s satisfaction ratings hit record high in 2019

The rating is 10% lower compared to his June net satisfaction ratings. The lowest so far was recorded last June 2018 with 45%.

The survey showed that 67 percent of adult Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of Duterte as president. 15 percent are dissatisfied, and 11 percent are undecided.

All of Duterte’s satisfaction ratings fell below to ‘good’ level in all areas except in Mindanao where it remains ‘excellent’. (TDT)

READ ON: PDP-Laban Cusi wing prods Duterte to seek senate seat