PDP-Laban Cusi wing prods Duterte to seek senate seat

The PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi urges President Rodrigo Duterte to run for senator in the 2022 elections.

Cusi said that if Duterte would run for senator he may also campaign for their standard-bearers senators Ronald Bato Dela Rosa and Bong Go.

“Now, if the President would not run for vice president because he is firm on his decision not to go back on his word, I said why not run for the Senate so he could bring change there? That will be good for the country,” Cusi said in a statement.

“As I said, he will be our best campaign manager during the campaign,” Cusi added.

He said that they don’t have any problem if Duterte will change his mind and would run for vice president.