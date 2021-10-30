Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH repatriates 469 Filipinos stranded in Dubai

Continuing with the evacuation of Filipinos, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has carried out fresh repatriation of 469 Filipinos stranded in Dubai.

The repatriation was carried out in support of the government’s call to bring people back home, the airline said on Friday.

The Bayanihan flights were launched “in coordination with the Philippine government’ special working group.”

For these operations the CEB has coordinated with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to accommodate all arriving overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents in the Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) hotels.

Both the OFW and non-OFW Filipinos were flown from Dubai to Manila on October 25, and Dubai-Davao on October 27 and 28. The CEB management last week said that about 1,417 Filipinos were repatriated through special commercial flights from Dubai to Manila on October 11, 14, 18 and 20, and Dubai-Davao on October 21-23.

The passengers on their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were required to stay in a facility-based quarantine.

More than 6,500 Filipinos have been flown from Dubai, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Oman, India, Vietnam, Lebanon, and Bahrain through Bayanihan and the Department of Foreign Affairs-arranged charter flights since July. (AW)

