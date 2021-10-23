Duterte thanks Saudi Arabia for COVID-19 vaccination, repatriation of Filipinos

President Rodrigo Duterte has thanked Saudi Arabia for the vaccination as well as the repatriation of Filipinos in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte expressed his gratitude while welcoming the new Saudi ambassador Hisham bin Sultan Al-Qahtani to Manila.

“I thank the Saudi Arabian government for the hospitality extended to the almost a million Filipinos in the Kingdom, including the free COVID-19 vaccination offered by your government,” Duterte said during a live-streamed ceremony at the presidential palace, Malacanang.

The President also extended his thanks to the Saudi authorities for repatriating hundreds of overseas Filipino workers stranded in the Kingdom by the corona-virus disease pandemic.

Duterte said that the repatriation of the 645 distressed Filipinos in June shows the continuing partnership between the countries in upholding the welfare of OFWs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stating that he was hopeful about strengthening the bilateral relations.

Duterte said he was looking at expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the trade and investment during Al-Qahtani’s tenure.

He said that they hope to improve the bilateral trade and investment exchanges as well as the transportation and travel cooperation between the Philippines and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been providing aid to the Philippines to help it fight the pandemic and also rebuild Marawi City.

Duterte conveyed his appreciation for the pledge of support in the rehabilitation of Marawi City, which is a a predominantly Muslim lakeside town on the island of Mindanao. The town was overtaken by pro-Daesh militants in May 2017 and suffered widespread damage during five months of fighting as government forces tried to regain control and the conflict left at least 1,200 people dead while 100,000 residents were left displaced.

Saudi envoy vowed to take Philippine-Saudi ties to a new height and vowed to “expand and deepen friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance the mutual understanding and friendship between the governments.”

Al-Qahtani’s appointment comes as Manila and Riyadh celebrate 52 years of diplomatic relations on Sunday. (AW)