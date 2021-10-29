Robredo to tackle illegal drugs problem in intensified yet different approach

Vice President Leni Robredo believes that the war on drugs should continue, but it must be done in a different way.

“Ganoon katindi, pero sa ibang paraan. What we had was too heavy on the enforcement side,” Robredo said in a press conference.

Robredo has been a vocal critic of the Duterte administration’s bloody drug war. She even headed the Inter-Agency Committee against Illegal Drugs.

“We cannot go on enforcement alone because the past five years, sobrang daming namatay. The question is, nawala ba ang droga? Hindi,” she said.

“Ang paniniwala ko ‘pag DDB (Dangerous Drugs Board) iyong umupo na chair, ang plano niya hindi lang patay, patay, patay. Ang plano niya talagang very comprehensive, heavy on prevention, heavy on rehabilitation,” she added.

Based on government data, some 7,000 people have died since the launch of the war on drugs in 2016.