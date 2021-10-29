Latest News

Facebook rebranding to Meta a ‘diversion’, says critics 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Skeptics assert that Facebook’s attempt to rebrand itself as Meta is an effort to change the subject from leaked papers.

A whistle-blower named Frances Haugen, a former employee of Facebook, recently accused the company of putting “profits over safety”.

The rebranding of Facebook also comes on the heels of legislative and regulatory scrutiny in many parts of the world. 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on the other hand, said the name “Facebook” no longer encompass the things we do anymore. 

“We’ve learned a lot from struggling with social issues and living under closed platforms, and now it is time to take everything that we’ve learned and help build the next chapter,” Zuckerberg said. 

“Our apps and their brands, they are not changing,” he added in a report on AFP. 

The social media giant expects the metaverse to reach a billion people within the next decade. 

They said that the metaverse would be a place where people can interact, work and create products and content. 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH on Bloomberg’s PH low ranking: Hindi kami nagpapabaya 

1 hour ago

PH debt balloons to PHP11.92 trillion in September 

2 hours ago

AED77-M raffle grand prize in UAE up for grabs on Saturday

5 hours ago
Manila

Alert Level 3 extended in Metro Manila, 10 other areas until Nov. 14

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button