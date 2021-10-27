UAE restarts cruise tourism with arrival of 1,252 tourists

Cruise tourism has officially restarted in the UAE with the arrival of German vessel MEIN SCHIFF 6 at Mina Zayed, carrying 1,252 tourists.

This marks the beginning of cruise tourism with authorities developing a massive infrastructure for the visitors. The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal developed by AD Ports Group is the first dedicated permanent cruise infrastructure in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

The cruise terminal is situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi and operates from Zayed Port, the first commercial port in the emirate.

Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director – Cruise Business, AD Ports Group, said, that the AD Ports Group is delighted to see the resumption of cruise activities in Abu Dhabi which marks the beginning of the cruise season for 2021/2022.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “We are very excited to see the resumption of cruise activities in Abu Dhabi and to welcome visitors to the capital of the UAE once again. Our top priority remains the well-being of all travelers visiting our esteemed emirate.” (AW)