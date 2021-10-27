IATF to discuss dolomite beach crowding – Galvez

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 is set to discuss the possibility of filing charges over the crowding at the Manila dolomite beach over the weekend.

National Task Force Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez said that officials will tackle what transpired in the artificial beach that could become super spreader events.

RELATED STORY: Isko Moreno tells gov’t to file charges vs. DENR overcrowding at dolomite beach

“We will discuss this with IATF. I will raise this coming Thursday meeting… we will try to see kung sino talaga ang may responsibility,” Galvez said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

The chief implementer said that the DENR will correct the lapses.

“Talagang nakita natin na we accept that we have lapses and I believe DENR will try to correct this one,” Galvez said.

READ ON: Minors 12 years old and below now banned in Manila Dolomite Beach

“At that same time dapat i-notice ang IATF so that we can control this superspreader event na nakita natin na talagang very disappointing,” he added.

Galvez also apologized to the public on behalf of the IATF.

“We apologize, the IATF, we apologize on what really happened sa beaches… because of the lockdown that we have done in August and September, nakita talaga namin ‘yung eagerness to go out,” he said. (TDT)