Latest NewsNewsTFT News

IATF to discuss dolomite beach crowding – Galvez

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 is set to discuss the possibility of filing charges over the crowding at the Manila dolomite beach over the weekend.

National Task Force Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez said that officials will tackle what transpired in the artificial beach that could become super spreader events.

RELATED STORY: Isko Moreno tells gov’t to file charges vs. DENR overcrowding at dolomite beach

“We will discuss this with IATF. I will raise this coming Thursday meeting… we will try to see kung sino talaga ang may responsibility,” Galvez said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

The chief implementer said that the DENR will correct the lapses.

“Talagang nakita natin na we accept that we have lapses and I believe DENR will try to correct this one,” Galvez said.

READ ON: Minors 12 years old and below now banned in Manila Dolomite Beach

“At that same time dapat i-notice ang IATF so that we can control this superspreader event na nakita natin na talagang very disappointing,” he added.

Galvez also apologized to the public on behalf of the IATF.

“We apologize, the IATF, we apologize on what really happened sa beaches… because of the lockdown that we have done in August and September, nakita talaga namin ‘yung eagerness to go out,” he said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE reminds residents to take COVID-19 booster shots as 87% population gets fully vaccinated

26 mins ago

UAE restarts cruise tourism with arrival of 1,252 tourists

41 mins ago

12-year-old Filipino student develops website on latest trends for election polls

49 mins ago

KNOW THE LAW: Domestic workers in UAE can be engaged only on two-year contract

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button