WHO recommends third COVID-19 vaccine jab for immune compromised

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended administering the third COVID-19 jab for immunocompromised patients.

Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, has urged local government units to prioritize those who are yet to receive a single dose against COVID-19.

Abeyasinghe said that the WHO recommended an additional dose to immunocompromised people who are at a greater risk of being infected with COVID-19.

Also, elderly Filipinos who have received Sinovac or Sinopharm have been recommended for an additional jab.

As of October 24, 55,715,693 doses against COVID-19 have so far been administered to Filipinos. While some 25.711 million Filipinos are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 30 million are waiting for their second jabs.

The national caseload has hit 2,756,923 on Sunday with 5,279 additional cases logged of which 60,957 are tagged as active cases. (AW)

