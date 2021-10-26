WHO recommends third COVID-19 vaccine jab for immune compromised

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended administering the third COVID-19 jab for immunocompromised patients.

Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, has urged local government units to prioritize those who are yet to receive a single dose against COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 booster shots reduce deaths due to lower viral loads – report

Abeyasinghe said that the WHO recommended an additional dose to immunocompromised people who are at a greater risk of being infected with COVID-19.

Also, elderly Filipinos who have received Sinovac or Sinopharm have been recommended for an additional jab.

READ ON: PH eyes to begin COVID-19 booster shots this November

As of October 24, 55,715,693 doses against COVID-19 have so far been administered to Filipinos. While some 25.711 million Filipinos are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 30 million are waiting for their second jabs.

The national caseload has hit 2,756,923 on Sunday with 5,279 additional cases logged of which 60,957 are tagged as active cases. (AW)