COVID-19 booster shots reduce deaths due to lower viral loads – report

A study has shown that the COVID-19 booster shots can help reduce the viral loads among people.

The study in Israel was carried out after analyzing samples from 11,000 people infected with the COVID Delta variant.

RELATED STORY: PH eyes to begin COVID-19 booster shots this November

Dr Satyam Parmar, head of the pathology department at RAK Hospital, said that the data has shown that viral load in vaccinated people is much lower compared to the un-vaccinated one and a booster dose will further help to lessen the load.

The booster doses are required as the protection attained through vaccination starts to weaken with time and lasts from 7-12 months. (AW)

