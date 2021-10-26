Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: 12 metre long whale spotted in UAE waters

A 12 meter long rare whale was recently spotted in the waters of Abu Dhabi.

According to the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) its personnel found the rare Bryde’s whale in Abu Dhabi waters through marine surveys.

A whale in the waters of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is believed to be an indicator of the health and quality of the emirate’s water.

EAD Abu Dhabi said it reflects on the “policies, procedures and administrative measures taken by the Agency to protect marine life.”

Bryde’s whales are a species of baleen whale and their length usually ranges from 12 to 16 meters. The whale weighs from 12 to 22 tons.

Officials urged residents that while at sea if anyone encounters a Bryde whale they should keep a safe distance from them.

The EAD also called on reporting any rare or abnormal cases of wildlife or environmental emergencies through the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre at 800555. (AW)

Watch the video here:

