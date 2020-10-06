FeatureLifestyle

WATCH: Another whale shark? Huge fish spotted in Aldar HQ Bay in Abu Dhabi

A Filipino resident in Abu Dhabi caught a glimpse of what looks to be whale shark swimming through Aldar HQ Bay in Abu Dhabi.

In the video Denzel Sacueza shared to The Filipino Times, it showed a huge fish the size of a whale shark casually swimming through the Bay’s waters on the morning of October 6.

Several other sightings of endangered animals have been spotted in the UAE for the past years, particularly in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah areas.

Residents were not alarmed as the huge fishes like whale shark poses no threats to humans, feeding only on small fishes and planktons.

