Roque prays for Sara Duterte to run for president 

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that he has yet to decide if he will run for senate in the 2022 elections.

Roque said that he is still praying and hoping that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte will change her mind, and run for president.

“Ito po ang inyong spokesperson, Harry Roque, nananalangin na sana po itong gusto ng nakararaming Pilipino na tumakbong Presidente, Sara Duterte, ay dinggin po ang hinaing ng sambayanan,” Roque said during his briefing.

The spokesperson said that President Rodrigo Duterte believes that his daughter Sara is qualified to run for the country’s top post.

“It’s not just me agreeing but also the rest of the Filipino people if we are to believe surveys,” he said.

The presidential daughter has rejected fresh calls for her to run for president in the 2022 elections.

In a Facebook post, Sara said that she wants to complete her term as city mayor.

The presidential daughter has filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) last weekend.

“Masakit din para sa aking damdamin na sana’y magpaubaya sa mga kaibigan na hindi ko maibigay ang gusto ninyo. Gusto ko po sana tapusin muna ang huli kong termino sa Mayor bago ako manungkulan sa ibang position,” she said.

“Madami sa inyo ang nasasaktan, sumama ang loob at nawalan ng pag-asa pero puwede pa rin tayo magtulungan para sa ating bayan, di kailangan ng position, di kailangan ng tayo ay Pangulo upang makatulong. Gawin natin ang pagtulong sa kapwa sa araw-araw natin na pamumuhay,” Sara added.

The Davao City mayor consistently tops the recent presidential surveys followed by former senator Bongbong Marcos, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Senator Grace Poe and Vice President Leni Robredo.