Atienza tells Bongbong: “You are no longer a millennial”

Vice presidential aspirant and Buhay party-list representative Lito Atienza slams former senator and presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos’ comment that he was not aware of the atrocities committed during martial law.

Bongbong is the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Atienza said that Bongbong cannot claim innocence during his father’s regime because before they fled the country during the 1986 People Power Revolution.

RELATED STORY: Oxford PH Society: Bongbong Marcos did not finish degree

Bongbong even wore combat fatigues as if he was ready to fight his fellow Filipinos to ensure his father stayed in power.

“Bongbong Marcos is not a millennial. He is a 64-year-old man today. He was a 26-year-old man during martial law. So when they fled from the mobs of Filipinos rushing to Malacañang, he knew what was going on. He knew that they fled. They escaped from the wrath of the Filipino,” he said.

“So don’t tell me that you didn’t know what was going on, you knew what was going on, you know now if you did not notice the details of martial rule, abuses, and the effects on our economic condition, eh ngayon alam mo na. You are not a millennial. You are a 64-year-old man too, you know,” Atienza added.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos files candidacy for president, admits Duterte was original choice for VP

Atienza said that he understands why some millennials support the martial law years because they were not born during those years.

“‘Yong millennials, I do not blame you for not knowing what happened during martial law because you were not aware really, many of you were not even born, but Bongbong Marcos is not a millennial,” he explained.

“Ang sigaw no’ng araw, sobra na, tama na, palitan na. ‘Yon din ang sigaw ngayon, magbigay naman kayo ng paumanhin, papaano naman ‘yong nawalan ng kapatid, ng anak, ng mga kabataang lumaban sa batas militar? They’re all dead now, and you tell the parents forget it?” Atienza added. (TDT)