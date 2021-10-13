Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mobile labor court in Abu Dhabi helps employees get dues of AED 5.2 million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

File photo of authorities in Abu Dhabi aiding laborers as they got their unpaid salaries, as well as the opportunity to fly back home. Photo from WAM.

The Mobile Labour Court has provided AED 5.2 million dues to at least 84 workers in Abu Dhabi.

The workers received their wages on the intervention of the Court.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi mobile court ends labor dispute of 781 expats

Each dispute was settled by expediting the registration of the claims as well as hearing the cases and delivering judgements of each worker separately.

A court order prevented the eviction of the workers from their place of residence till they received their dues.

The resolution was in line with the policy of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) to settle labour cases especially collective disputes promptly. (AW)

READ ON: Abu Dhabi creates Small Claims Court to hear minor financial disputes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE leads global ranking in COVID-19 vaccination rates

3 mins ago

UAE ‘most desirable’ country to live in for 10th year – survey

14 mins ago

Dubai sentences Asian man to jail, fine of AED5,000 due to accommodation dispute

25 mins ago

Remains of Filipino nurse who died in helicopter crash sent back to PH

38 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button