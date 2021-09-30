Latest News

EFFECTIVE TODAY: Pinoys can now retain mobile phone numbers while switching network 

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Mobile phone users in the Philippines can now keep their numbers while switching providers starting September 30. 

The mobile number portability law takes effect Thursday, September 30. 

Under the measure, postpaid and prepaid subscribers can now switch providers and keep their numbers for free.

Telecommunications Connectivity Inc., which is composed of DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom and PLDT’s Smart Communications, will oversee the rollout of the number portability law. 

There is no limit to switching back and forth to and from any telco provider, but there’s a 60-day period before a subscriber can request another transfer.

 

