OFWs get financial aid of US$200 each in UK for losing jobs

Financial assistance of USD 200 each have been given to the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who lost jobs in the pandemic in the UK, said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

The assistance was given to those who were not covered by the Furlough program of the UK government.

RELATED STORY: COA: PHP9 million DOLE-AKAP cash aid for OFWs still unclaimed

More than 1,700 COVID-19 “victims” who are members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration also received financial aid of 200 USD each.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a virtual address to the Filipino community in London said that the government was proud of OFWs especially the Filipino health care workers who bravely “delivered their service in UK hospitals.”

READ ON: Commission on Audit clears DOLE of OFW fund distribution

Bello said key programs including the skills and development training programs, the post-arrival orientation seminars, and other information dissemination activities have been launched to help pandemic-hit OFWs cope with the crisis. (AW)