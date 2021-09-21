BREAKING: Isko Moreno to run for president, Willie Ong as VP

Sources confirm that Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is set to announce his presidential bid in the 2022 elections on Wednesday, September 22.

Moreno’s campaign manager, Lito Banayo has confirmed that Moreno will be running for president in the upcoming elections.

Moreno will also be announcing his running mate Dr. Willie Ong as confirmed by sources.

Ong has been popular on social media platform Facebook with a following of at least 16 million.

Both Moreno and Ong ran for the senate but did not make it.

Moreno ran as Manila Mayor in 2019 and defeated former President Joseph Estrada.

Ong on the other hand ran for senate but placed 18th with 7.4 million votes. (TDT)