WATCH: Dr. Willie Ong: Be mindful of your own pair of hands

The Department of Health (DOH) has sent its epidemiology team in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental to conduct the contact tracing of the individuals that came in contact with the Chinese patient that tested positive for the 2019 -novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Cebu Pacific pulls out aircrafts used by Chinese woman who tested positive for nCoV
Cebu Pacific said they are now coordinating with the Department of Health and Bureau of Quarantine after the woman who tested positive for novel coronavirus took Cebu Pacific flights. "We are in the process of contacting passengers seated in the vicinity of the...
PAL quarantines pilots, cabin crew on flight used by first novel coronavirus patient in PH
Philippine Airlines has confirmed that the Chinese woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has taken flight PR 2542 from Dumaguete to Manila on January 25, 2020. "We are cooperating fully with the DOH and the Bureau of Quarantine in the process of...
UK reports first case of novel coronavirus
The United Kingdom confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. The two cases were identified as members of the same family and were currently attended by National Health Service (NHS). "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and...
Apart from wearing protective masks, a medical professional advises the public to prevent the spread of bacteria.
Dr. Willie Ong, an internist-cardiologist who actively promotes a healthy lifestyle, says a mask can only do so much as to protect your face.
He emphasized that it is more important to be mindful of your own pair of hands.
This, as many countries in world reported cases of the deadly novel coronavirus.
He explained that the hands are mostly the main source of infection since you use them to hold or touch things.
Bacteria, Ong added, can live up to eight hours on things including the handles inside public transportation or even the handles of the staircase.
“Dapat lagi tayong aware sa kamay natin. Huwag hahawak kung saan-saan,” he said in a video message he posted on his Facebook page.
To prevent bacteria from doing any harm to you or your loved ones, he advises the public to always bring with them a small bottle of alcohol or alcogel.
He said this helps remove the bacteria that’s in your hands.
This is an alternative especially if you are always on the go and don’t have any access to a lavatory to wash your hands.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
