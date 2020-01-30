WATCH: Dr. Willie Ong: Be mindful of your own pair of hands

Apart from wearing protective masks, a medical professional advises the public to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Dr. Willie Ong, an internist-cardiologist who actively promotes a healthy lifestyle, says a mask can only do so much as to protect your face.

He emphasized that it is more important to be mindful of your own pair of hands.

This, as many countries in world reported cases of the deadly novel coronavirus.

He explained that the hands are mostly the main source of infection since you use them to hold or touch things.

Bacteria, Ong added, can live up to eight hours on things including the handles inside public transportation or even the handles of the staircase.

“Dapat lagi tayong aware sa kamay natin. Huwag hahawak kung saan-saan,” he said in a video message he posted on his Facebook page.

To prevent bacteria from doing any harm to you or your loved ones, he advises the public to always bring with them a small bottle of alcohol or alcogel.

He said this helps remove the bacteria that’s in your hands.

This is an alternative especially if you are always on the go and don’t have any access to a lavatory to wash your hands.