PH extends Social Security System payment deadline until Sept. 30

The deadline for payments under the Social Security System (SSS) has been extended for the July 2021 contributions of regular employers from August 31 to September 30.

Aurora Ignacio, SSS President, said that the extension was granted in view of enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region, other provinces, cities, and municipalities in the country during the month of August.

The post-dated checks of employers with approved installment proposals that fall due in July and August and which have remained undeposited due to community quarantine restrictions will also be deposited on September 30.

The payment deadlines of regular employers after July will follow their regular schedule of the last day of the month. If the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, payments may be made on the next working day.

The contributions of regular employers and their employees for August can be paid until September 30 while their contributions for the applicable month of September can be paid until November 2 as October 31 is a Sunday and November 1 is a special non-working holiday.

The payment deadline for the July 2021 contributions of household employers, and self-employed, voluntary, non-working spouse (SE/VM/NWS), and land-based Overseas Filipino Worker members however will remain the same.

For the household employers and SE/VM/NWS members’ deadline of remittance is the last day of the month following the applicable month or calendar quarter. (AW)