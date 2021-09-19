Moderna found 93% effective against COVID-19 in US CDC’s comparative study

Moderna emerged as the most effective vaccine in the market, with a vaccine effectiveness rate of 93% in a head-to-head study led by USA’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC recently conducted a study of three authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the USA: Moderna, Pfizer and Jannsen of Johnson and Johnson of more than 3,600 adults.

Of the three, Moderna was found 93% effective in keeping vaccinated individuals from getting hospitalized while Pfizer came in second with 88%. Janssen comes in third with 71% protection from hospitalization.

“Among U.S. adults without immunocompromising conditions, vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 hospitalization during March 11- August 15, 2021, was higher for the Moderna vaccine (93%) than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (88%) and the Janssen vaccine (71%),” read the report.

However, the report also assured that any of these vaccines, as well as other COVID-19 vaccine brands in general will help protect the public against the virual disease.

“Although these real-world data suggest some variation in levels of protection by the vaccine, all FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide substantial protection against COVID-19 hospitalization,” it added.

The study found out that the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes after several months.

“Vaccine effectiveness for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 91% at 14 -120 days after receipt of the second vaccine dose but declined significantly to 77% at more than 120 days,” read the study.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use genetic material called messenger RNA (MRNA) to provide doses and slightly different formulations.

The Janssen vaccine uses an inactivated common cold virus called adenovirus — a viral vector — to carry genetic instructions into the body.