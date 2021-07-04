Latest NewsNewsTFT News

JUST IN: UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The UAE has approved the fifth COVID-19 vaccine in its fight against the pandemic as the Ministry of Health and Prevention confirms that Moderna’s jab has been greenlit for emergency use today, July 4.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Health Regulatory Sector, stated that the UAE’s approval for the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine follows successful clinical trials, approval of USA’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and strict assessment among local health authorities.

RELATED STORY: WHO grants emergency use listing for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Al Amini also assured the public that the said vaccine adheres to the UAE’s standards of safety.

The move now allows local health authorities to import the vaccine and start administering it to the public.

Clinical trials have proven that the Moderna vaccine is effective in producing COVID-19 antibodies and is safe for the public.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW found murdered in Malaysia

28 seconds ago

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in past 24 hours

4 mins ago

UAE fully vaccinates 63.7% of population against COVID-19

8 mins ago

Study suggests Epsilon variant of COVID-19 more resistant to mRNA vaccines

22 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button