JUST IN: UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The UAE has approved the fifth COVID-19 vaccine in its fight against the pandemic as the Ministry of Health and Prevention confirms that Moderna’s jab has been greenlit for emergency use today, July 4.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Health Regulatory Sector, stated that the UAE’s approval for the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine follows successful clinical trials, approval of USA’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and strict assessment among local health authorities.

Dr. Al Amini also assured the public that the said vaccine adheres to the UAE’s standards of safety.

The move now allows local health authorities to import the vaccine and start administering it to the public.

Clinical trials have proven that the Moderna vaccine is effective in producing COVID-19 antibodies and is safe for the public.