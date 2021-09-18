Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH records 23,134 new COVID-19 cases, 2nd highest since pandemic

The country has recorded 23,134 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,347,550.

This is the second highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The highest so far was recorded on September 11 with 26,303.

184,088 or 7.8 percent of all cases are classified as active cases or those who are currently infected with the virus.

There 27,024 recoveries were reported bringing the total recoveries to 2,126,879 or 90.6 percent of entire cases.

255 people died from the virus increasing the death toll to 36,583.

“Moreover, 143 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH also noted.

The Philippines is next to Indonesia in the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. (TDT)

