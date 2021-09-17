DOH rejects Ivermectin use anew as COVID-19 treatment

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Health (DOH) is still not recommending the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin as treatment for COVID-19.

This was contained in the DOH’s response letter to the British Ivermectin Research Development (BIRD) which earlier asked the government to adopt ivermectin use for early treatment of COVID-19.

“Based on the current evidence from randomized controlled trials we do not recommend the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19. It has not proven to significantly reduce mortality, nor to improve other clinical outcomes,” Vergeire said in a press briefing while reading the contents of their response letter.

“Right now the medical consensus is that there is no evidence to support the use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19. While the DOH is not against the use of investigational drugs, we emphasize that in using products under investigation, the safety of every Filipino should take utmost precedence,” she added.

Vergeire stressed that the DOH should always put the safety of Filipinos first before showing the use of medicines in the country.

So rest assured that the DOH and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) are at the forefront of ensuring COVID-19 drugs and medicines are safe, effective, accessible, and affordable for use,” Vergeire said.

“Here in the Philippines we do not have any approved prophylactic medicines for COVID-19,” she added.