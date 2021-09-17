DFA brings home 360 overseas Filipinos from UAE

Some 360 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the United Arab Emirates have been repatriated on September 16.

They arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport onboard Philippines Airlines flight PR 8659 at around 8:30 a.m.

The flight was the 15th chartered flight mounted by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) from the UAE since June 2021.

The latest repatriation flight was carried out through the joint efforts of OUMWA’s special repatriation unit, Middle East desk, airport assistance group, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

This was the third and final chartered flight for the month of September.

“Since February 2020 start of the pandemic, the Department has been out there, working hard at the frontlines. We are out there to ensure that our distressed kababayans from all over the world come home to their families,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said in a statement.

“The chartered repatriation flights launched by the Department are clear and concrete efforts on the part of the national government to fulfill its mandate and promise not to leave anyone behind,” added the undersecretary.