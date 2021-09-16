PH records 21,261 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the Philippines with 21,261 new infections recorded Thursday.

In its health bulletin on September 16, the Department of Health (DOH) said the new cases brought the total number of infections in the country to 2,304,192—of which 177,946 are active.

RELATED STORY: Two cases of Delta variant in Maguindanao are returning OFWs

The DOH also recorded 13,644 new recoveries and 277 new deaths, bringing the recovery count and death toll to 2,090,228 and 36,018 respectively.

Of the active cases, the DOH said 86.1 percent are mild, 9.2 percent are asymptomatic, 2.65 percent are moderate, 1.4 percent are severe, and 0.6 percent are critical.

READ ON: WHO: Delta COV-19 variant most dominant in PH

The DOH said 77 percent of ICU beds, 68 percent of isolation beds, 73 percent of ward beds, and 57 percent of ventilators in the country have been utilized.

“Sa mga susunod na araw ay maari pang tumaas ang ating mga kaso ng COVID-19,” the DOH said. (NM)