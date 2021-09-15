North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

The South Korean military said that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday.

This activity happened following Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to Seoul and days after Pyongyang said it had successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles.

“The nuclear-armed North had fired “two unidentified ballistic missiles” from its central inland area into the sea off its east coast,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

“South Korean and US intelligence agencies are conducting detailed analysis,” they added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang appealed for cooperation among all countries in order to ensure peace and stability in the Korean peninsula,

“Having said this, we all have to work together toward the resumption of dialogue,” Wang added. (TDT)