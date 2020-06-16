North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office – South Korea

South Korean authorities have reported that North Korea has blown up their joint liaison office at the border town of Kaesong, which was opened last 2018 to aid in communication and cooperation between the two Koreas.

The incident took place in a mere few hours after North Korea renewed threats of military action near the Korean border as confirmed by South Korea’s Unification Ministry in Seoul.

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, earlier threatened to demolish the said office in a “tragic scene” after the North condemned the South for allowing propaganda material flow through balloons and drones to cross the border.

Last Tuesday, Pyongyang officially announced that it had severed all communication ties and links with Seoul with Kim Yo-jong threatening to send troops at the demilitarized zone at the inter-Korean border.

“North Korea’s violent destruction of the liaison office at Kaesong is a symbolic blow to inter-Korean reconciliation and co-operation,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul as per reports from BBC.

To date, North and South Korea are technically still at war without any official peace agreements in place since the end of the Korean War in 1953.