North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office – South Korea

The Philippines' Department of Health has laid out its plans to test up to 1.5% of the entire population for the coronavirus disease (COVID-1) on or before the end of July 2020. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stated that while the laboratories in the...
Beijing’s new outbreak of COVID-19 ‘extremely severe’ as dozens of new cases emerge
Beijing has decided to restrict movement and travel once again as dozens of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fresh cases emerge, with authorities describing the new outbreak as ‘extremely severe.’ The authorities set up intense checkpoints, banned high-risk people from...
Spanish expat who allegedly assaulted cop in Makati ‘perpetually banned’ in PH
The Spanish expat who recently went viral after alleged verbal assault against a police officer in Makati is now “perpetually banned” from entering the Philippines, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI). Javier Salvador Parra has been barred from returning to...
Hundreds of Filipinos in UAE fly home via PH gov’t-sponsored flight
Over 300 Filipinos from the UAE were brought home on the first chartered flight sponsored by the Philippine government in line with its repatriation program for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to Philippine Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes, the Filipinos...
South Korean authorities have reported that North Korea has blown up their joint liaison office at the border town of Kaesong, which was opened last 2018 to aid in communication and cooperation between the two Koreas.
The incident took place in a mere few hours after North Korea renewed threats of military action near the Korean border as confirmed by South Korea’s Unification Ministry in Seoul.
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, earlier threatened to demolish the said office in a “tragic scene” after the North condemned the South for allowing propaganda material flow through balloons and drones to cross the border.
Last Tuesday, Pyongyang officially announced that it had severed all communication ties and links with Seoul with Kim Yo-jong threatening to send troops at the demilitarized zone at the inter-Korean border.
“North Korea’s violent destruction of the liaison office at Kaesong is a symbolic blow to inter-Korean reconciliation and co-operation,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul as per reports from BBC.
To date, North and South Korea are technically still at war without any official peace agreements in place since the end of the Korean War in 1953.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved