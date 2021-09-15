KNOW THE LAW, AED 1,000 fine, 10 black points for motorists ignoring school bus stop signs in Dubai

The motorists in Dubai have been asked to stop five meters away from a school bus on a two-way road after a “stop” sign was flashed.

The police said that for the safety of students this was necessary and they have sought the involvement and cooperation of motorists, bus drivers and parents.

Motorists in Sharjah have also been warned of AED 1,000 fine and 10 black points for ignoring the school bus stop signs.

The Sharjah Police said that the motorists overtaking school buses and ignoring the stop signs could face serious accidents leading to deaths and injuries.

The police have also started an awareness campaign among motorists to urge them to follow the rules. The police said that it had noticed some motorists ignoring the stop sign of buses while dropping off students since the start of the academic year. (AW)