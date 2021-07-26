Three Koreans held in PH for online gambling, prostitution of Pinays

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines caught three Koreans for online gambling and prostitution of Pinays.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente stated that the trio were running online gaming sites in Pampanga. Members of the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU) arrested the three on Wednesday, July 21.

They were apprehended from inside a house in Timog Park Subdivision, Angeles City, Pampanga where they had set up workstations for online gambling operations.

The officer added that two of the accused, Lee Jongdae (38) and Sun Dong Ho (39) are fugitives who are wanted by authorities in Seoul, South Korea while another Korean, Kim Dong Heon, 31, was their alleged accomplice in the online gaming racket.

A district court in Chungcheong province has issued an arrest warrant against Lee where he is charged with setting up gambling places in violation of South Korea’s penal code. On the other hand, Sun has been accused of engaging in sexual exploitation and prostitution via websites he allegedly operated in 2014. Through the websites, Filipina prostitutes got “offered” to at least 30 Korean customers.

The three “aliens” are currently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

BI chief said that the arrest should “serve as a warning to other unscrupulous aliens that they should not use the Philippines” for their illegal activities.

He said that Sun lured Filipino women into prostitution for Korean customers and is involved in a “serious offense against our Filipino women.”

Morente said that he should be “deported and blacklisted for what he did.” (AW)