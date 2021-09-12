Two jailed in Dubai for posting Instagram video throwing counterfeit money at roadside workers

Two people, a European and an Asian man, were jailed for one year and fined AED 200,000 each for throwing 50,000 euros fake currency on the workers.

The European man posted his video on Instagram accompanied by the second defendant in a car, showering workers carrying out their duties in Al Quoz with the counterfeit cash.

The cybercrime patrols of Dubai police came across the video and given the crowd of workers surrounding the defendants’ car authorities charged them with endangering the lives of labourers and flouting COVID-19 safety rules.

Inquiry by police also revealed that the money was fake and the European defendant told them that he had posted the video to his Instagram account to gain followers.

The duo were referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and the Criminal Court on charges of committing the felony of smuggling, possessing, and circulating counterfeiting currency in the country.

The Criminal Court sentenced them to two years in prison, but the term was reduced to one year by the Appeals Court. (AW)