Four men on trial for selling fake money to Dubai police

The Dubai Court of First Instance is hearing the case of four men who duped police officers off of Dh800,000.

Records show that the case was reported last July at the Bur Dubai police station.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the four men, including three Cameroonians and a Pakistani, claimed to the police officers that they have a large amount of dollars which they wanted to sell.

They said that the exchange rate will be lower, only amounting Dh800,000.

They have been charged with possession of fake currency for circulation and attempted fraud.

All of them are currently in detention.

A police officer said that the suspects first met with one of the police informants prior to the arrest.

The informant told the suspect that he is looking to buy a large amount of fake dollars without telling the latter that the bank notes are counterfeit.

“After being shown some fake bills, the informant agreed and then alerted us to their plan. To catch the suspects red-handed, a lieutenant went with the informant to meet them and buy the bank notes in the local currency,” the official said.

The suspects arrived in one car and were caught by the police in the Business Bay area.

“When I asked one of the accused what he was doing there, he said he was trying to swindle a police officer by selling him fake dollars,” the official told the court.

The trial will resume on October 15.

