FAQs: Is a PCR test required to board the bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi

Q: I want to visit Abu Dhabi through public bus E101 at the IBN Battuta station in Dubai. Do I need to take a PCR test?

A:

Vaccinated passengers need to present their Al Hosn app that shows a ‘green’ status. In accordance with Abu Dhabi’s entry rules, passengers must have the ‘E’ icon or the ‘Star’ icon (for COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers) from a negative PCR test result taken within seven days.

Unvaccinated passengers will also be allowed entry as long as their Al Hosn App shows a green status, and a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours.

The Al Hosn app will be checked twice – one prior to boarding the bus and another when the bus reaches the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border.

Trips from Ibn Battuta in Dubai to the Abu Dhabi Bus Station start from 5:20 am, and every hour after that.

A maximum of 50% capacity remains in place for bus trips.

Passengers need to load up their Nol cards AED 25 for a one-way trip.

RELATED STORY: Dubai RTA restarts Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus services through IBN Battuta Bus Station