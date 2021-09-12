Dubai RTA restarts Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus services through IBN Battuta Bus Station

Residents from Dubai who wish to visit Abu Dhabi can now take the bus once again as Dubai has restarted its E101 route.

The route takes passengers from the Ibn Battuta Bus Station directly to the Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station.

A maximum of 50% capacity remains in place for bus trips.

Passengers need to load up their Nol cards AED 25 for a one-way trip.

Dubai-Abu Dhabi route

Trips from Ibn Battuta in Dubai to the Abu Dhabi Bus Station start from 5:20 am, and every hour after that.

Vaccinated passengers need to present their Al Hosn app that shows a ‘green’ status. In accordance with Abu Dhabi’s entry rules, passengers must have the ‘E’ icon or the ‘Star’ icon (for COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers) from a negative PCR test result taken within seven days.

Unvaccinated passengers will also be allowed entry as long as their Al Hosn App shows a green status, and a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours.

The Al Hosn app will be checked twice – one prior to boarding the bus and another when the bus reaches the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border.

Abu Dhabi-Dubai Route

Trips from the Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station to IBN Battuta begin at 4:40 am, and every hour after that.

Vaccinated passengers need to present their Al Hosn app that shows a ‘green’ status. In accordance with Abu Dhabi’s entry rules, passengers must have the ‘E’ icon or the ‘Star’ icon from a negative PCR test result taken within seven days.

Unvaccinated passengers will also be allowed entry as long as their Al Hosn App shows a green status, and a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours.

Bus drivers have been tasked to ensure proper sanitation procedures are done after every trip.