Cebu Pacific offers fly-when-you-can pass for PHP99 

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific offers the first-of-its-kind Super Pass starting today until September 16.

The new airfare deal was launched to mark the airline’s 25th-year anniversary.

The limited-time can be used in any of the airline’s over 30 domestic destinations. It offers 99-peso one-way base fare for those who want to go on a vacation, or travel to visit family and friends.

Customers can buy as many super passes as they like.

Travel period for these passes is from September 16, 2021 until September 30, 2022.

Passengers who have existing Travel Funds may also make use of their virtual wallets to stock up on these vouchers.

“We want to keep inspiring everyJuan to look forward to traveling no matter what their reason may be – be it for immediate travel, or for the coming months. Because the situation continues to be fluid, we know the CEB Super Pass is a timely option for guests who know they want and need to travel, but are unsure of destinations and dates. With this voucher, everyJuan is guaranteed a very affordable fare,” Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience said in a statement.

Interested buyers can go to http://bit.ly/CSP9-9, input the number of passes they want, add passenger names, and pay.