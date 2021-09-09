Latest News

Cebu Pacific offers fly-when-you-can pass for PHP99 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific offers the first-of-its-kind Super Pass starting today until September 16. 

The new airfare deal was launched to mark the airline’s 25th-year anniversary.

 The limited-time can be used in any of the airline’s over 30 domestic destinations. It offers 99-peso one-way base fare for those who want to go on a vacation, or travel to visit family and friends.

Customers can buy as many super passes as they like.

Travel period for these passes is from September 16, 2021 until September 30, 2022.

Passengers who have existing Travel Funds may also make use of their virtual wallets to stock up on these vouchers.

“We want to keep inspiring everyJuan to look forward to traveling no matter what their reason may be – be it for immediate travel, or for the coming months. Because the situation continues to be fluid, we know the CEB Super Pass is a timely option for guests who know they want and need to travel, but are unsure of destinations and dates. With this voucher, everyJuan is guaranteed a very affordable fare,” Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience said in a statement. 

Interested buyers can go to  http://bit.ly/CSP9-9input the number of passes they want, add passenger names, and pay. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippine trade unhampered despite global container shortages – DTI

4 hours ago

Agahan ang pagpapadala!

4 hours ago

DFA confirms arrival of Afghan refugees in PH 

6 hours ago

99 children in Quezon City orphanage test COVID-19 positive

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button