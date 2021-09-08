LOOK: World’s largest living snake now in Abu Dhabi

The largest living snake in the world was put on display in Abu Dhabi’s National Aquarium (TNA) at Al Qana.

Super Snake is a seven-meter reticulated python and weighs 115kg preferring to live on a diet of ducks and rabbits.

Found in South and Southeast Asia, the reticulated python is the world’s longest snake and can grow to be over five meters long in the wild, with the largest recorded at 10 meters.

The species though non-venomous kill prey by wrapping themselves around them and constricting tighter as the victim exhales. The pythons’ jaws are connected by very flexible ligaments, allowing them to stretch around large prey and swallow them whole.

The reticulated pythons are widely feared due to their size and ferocity and are among the few snakes that can prey on humans.

RELATED STORY: Middle East’s largest aquarium set to open in Abu Dhabi

Even as attacks on humans are not common, this species has been responsible for several reported human fatalities. Given its size, a full-grown reticulated python can open its jaws wide enough to swallow a small person.

Numerous reports of people being eaten by reticulated pythons, particularly on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi have surfaced. The super snake is of similar size to these reported man-eaters.

On the other hand the UAE’s new Super Snake was born in a Los Angeles captive breeding programme and has grown accustomed to human contact during her 14 years as a private specimen.

visitors will soon be able to come and meet Super Snake at TNA, marvel at her “intricate patterns” and have a first look at their massive size. (AW)