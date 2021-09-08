Go declines PDP-Laban presidential nomination for 2022

Senator Bong Go has declined his nomination for president anew by the ruling party PDP-Laban with President Rodrigo Duterte as his running mate.

Go repeatedly denied that he will be running for president although some of his party mates say that the senator has until October to decide.

“Subalit, inuulit ko, hindi po ako interesadong tumakbo sa pagka-Pangulo sa darating na halalan. Nakatutok po ang buong puso at isipan ko sa pagseserbisyo sa aking kapwa at wala po akong hangarin na makipagkumpitensya sa pinakamataas na posisyon sa bansa,” Go said in a video message during the PDP-Laban national convention on Wednesday.

“Unahin ninyo na lang po ang may gusto. Ang importante ay hanapan natin ng katimbang si Pangulong Duterte upang maipagpatuloy ang pagbabago. ‘Yun ang continuity na inaasam natin,” Go added.

Go admitted that becoming president means inheriting the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dahil sa mga pagsubok na hinaharap natin ngayon, sakit sa ulo ang aabutin ng susunod na presidente. Kaya tutulong na lang ako sa kanya,” he said.