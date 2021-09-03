Latest News

Men deemed ‘not masculine enough’ banned from Chinese TV

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Chinese government has banned men seen as not masculine enough or “effeminate men” on its televisions as part of its campaign to promote “revolutionary culture” in the country. 

The National Radio and TV Administration said broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics”, reported Associated Press. 

The agency even used a degrading slang—“niang pao”, which means “girlie guns.”

Broadcasters are likewise ordered to avoid promoting “vulgar Internet celebrities” and instead eye to “vigorously promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture, and advanced socialist culture.”

Previously, the Chinese government has also limited children’s access to online games aside from imposing other restrictions on internet access. 

Under the limitation on online games, anyone under the age of 18 can only play online games for up to three hours per week. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to resign by end of September 

3 hours ago

Malacañang: Face shield policy stays until WHO says otherwise

3 hours ago

LOOK: Duterte endorses lawmaker Manuel Lopez as Manila mayor bet 

3 hours ago

Robredo to resume talks with Pacquiao, Moreno after quarantine 

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button