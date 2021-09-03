Men deemed ‘not masculine enough’ banned from Chinese TV

The Chinese government has banned men seen as not masculine enough or “effeminate men” on its televisions as part of its campaign to promote “revolutionary culture” in the country.

The National Radio and TV Administration said broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics”, reported Associated Press.

The agency even used a degrading slang—“niang pao”, which means “girlie guns.”

Broadcasters are likewise ordered to avoid promoting “vulgar Internet celebrities” and instead eye to “vigorously promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture, and advanced socialist culture.”

Previously, the Chinese government has also limited children’s access to online games aside from imposing other restrictions on internet access.

Under the limitation on online games, anyone under the age of 18 can only play online games for up to three hours per week.