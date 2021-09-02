‘Pamilya o padala?’ OFWs in UAE debate over going home amid pandemic 

Amid the repeated travel ban extension imposed by the Philippines on the UAE, some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are now weighing whether or not it’s the best time to go home.

A lengthy post of an OFW on the Facebook group ‘Pinoy UAE Usapang Flight and Visa’ sparked debate among OFWs.

“Kabayan, kung hindi naman po for good or emergency dahilan ng pag uwi much better po stay nalang tayo dito lalo at meron naman pong trabaho,” the post read.

“Sa hirap po ng buhay ngayon sa Pinas mas ok na po siguro at blessed pa din po tayo na kahit paano po makakapag padala tayo sa pamilya natin sa Pinas hindi po nila pinoproblema yung kakainin nila kinabukasan. Just saying lang po.”

While some agree that it’s better to stay here and continue with their jobs here, others said they have been stuck in the UAE for years now and the only thing that would make them feel secure during this uncertain period is being with their family.

One commenter said: “Ako uuwi ako dahil miss ko na ang anak ko… Lumalaki na hindi ako kilala. Ang pera mahahanap ko pa pero ang mga oras at pag aalaga ko sa kanya hindi mapapantayan ng pera.”

Another OFW said: “We can never back time… Ang pera pwedeng kitain kahit nasaan ka pero ang panahon at ang moment of love with your family.”

“Kabayan kung masipag ka lang sa Pinas maghanap ng trabaho di ka magugutom kailangan din natin ng pahinga,” another comment said.

“Sa akin naman sobrang gusto ko mag-stay muna kasi ang hirap sa Pinas tapos ikaw lng ang inaasahan. Kaso pag nakita ko mga magulang ko na umiiyak pag nag-vividiocall kami at panay sabi gusto nila ako makita kasi 4 years na hindi nakauwi at matanda na sila, mapipilitan talaga umuwi kahit kaunti lang ‘yung ipon,” said another user.

On the other side, a number of OFWs agree with the post.

“AGREE,yung mga atat umuwi di nila alam gaano kahirap sa pinas,pwera nalang sa iba na wala ng trabaho dito na na stranded dahil sa travel ban,” a UAE-based Pinoy said.

“Agree, paunahin muna natin yung mga kababayan natin na nawalan nang trabaho. Isipin na lang natin na masuwerte tayo at may trabaho pa din tayo dito,” said another OFW.

“Mahirap talaga sa Pinas ngayon kaya tiis muna hangga’t maging okay na ang lahat. Importante may maipadala muna sa ngayon. Lalo na wala man ipon,” an OFW advised.

The Philippines has extended the travel restrictions from the UAE and nine other countries until September 5. This was the eighth extension of the travel restrictions, in a bid to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

Under the existing travel restrictions, only government and private repatriation flights will be allowed. Commerical or Bayanihan flights will also be allowed to enter subject to prior approval of Philippine authorities.