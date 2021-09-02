Latest News

OFW nabbed at Mactan-Cebu airport for carrying handgun

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was arrested at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) for carrying a handgun.

The OFW, who was travelling to Manila on board Philippine Airlines Flight Number PR1846 on Friday, was arrested after the recovery of the weapon from him.

A .45 pistol and one magazine loaded with seven bullets were seized from a bag which appeared to have been abandoned. The bag was later found to be his, according to a report of The Manila Bulletin.

The OFW failed to present appropriate licenses and permit to carry the pistol leading to his arrest. 

He is now under police custody and faces charges for illegal possession of firearms.

