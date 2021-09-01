PH provides scholarships for OWWA members – find out if you’re eligible to claim here

A slew of scholarships from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) can help you achieve your dream education for your kids.

Check out the list here:

Education for development scholarship program

The qualified dependents of active OWWA members who intend to pursue a four to five-year baccalaureate course in any preferred colleges or universities are eligible to apply.

The applicants also have a general weighted average of 80% in high school and belong to the top 20% of the graduating class.

The exam requirement for the scholarship is that one should have passed an examination conducted by the DOST and belong to the top 400 list.

Qualified students will get up to Php 60,000 per year.

OFW dependent scholarship program

Children of an active OWWA member or sibling of an OWWA member who is single and not more than 21 years old for freshmen or more than 30 years old in case already enrolled are eligible to apply.

The applicant should not be a recipient of any other scholarship grants.

The exam requirement is that one should have passed the entrance examination conducted by a state college or university in the OWWA regional welfare offices.

The scholarship provides an educational assistance of Php20,000 per school year.

Educational livelihood assistance program

The eligible students for the scholarship are the dependents of OFWs who were active OWWA members at the time of death and include convicted OFWs facing death penalty in a host country.

Only one child, usually the eldest child of a member, is given a scholarship grant.

There is no exam requirement for assistance.

A student will get an allowance grant of Php5,000 if the dependent is in the elementary level, Php8,000 at a high school, and Php10,000 at college.

The family is also eligible for a Php15,000 worth of livelihood package.

Interested families can apply for any of these OWWA scholarships via https://owwamember.com/education-for-development-scholarship/

(AW)