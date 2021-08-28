Study reveals Delta variant doubles risk of hospitalization than other COVID-19 variants

A study in the medical journal The Lancet showed that the Delta COVID-19 variant has doubled the risk of hospitalization compared to the Alpha variant.

43,000 COVID-19 cases were assessed in the study. Three-quarters were unvaccinated while 24 percent had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“The results from this study therefore primarily tell us about the risk of hospital admission for those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” Anne Presanis, a Senior Statistician at the University of Cambridge’s MRC Biostatistics Unit said in an AFP report.

Researchers in England said that all virus samples underwent whole genome sequencing.

80 percent of the cases were identified as the Alpha variant and the rest were Delta.

Around 50 patients were hospitalized in the span of 14 days. Researchers said that the risk of being admitted due to the Delta variant.

“We already know that vaccination offers excellent protection against Delta. It is vital that those who have not received two doses of vaccine do so as soon as possible,” Gavin Dabrera, another lead author and a consultant epidemiologist at the National Infection Service, Public Health England said. (TDT)