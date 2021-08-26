DOH: COVID Delta variant detected in all PH regions, except BARMM

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in all regions in the Philippines except the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Department of Health (DOH) reported Thursday.

The DOH stressed however that the exclusion of BARMM among regions with reported Delta cases may only be due to limited samples collected from the region so far.

“Iyon ay maaaring dahil kaunti pa ang samples na nakukuha natin sa region,” Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, said.

As of August 21, 2021, the DOH has reported 2,322 Alpha variant cases, 2,588 Beta variant cases, and 1,273 Delta variant cases in the country.

The DOH has likewise declared community transmission of the Delta variant in the National Capital Region and in Calabarzon region.

“Halos lahat ng Delta cases sa NCR, Calabarzon, hindi na natin nali-link. They do not know each other. They come from different places,” De Guzman said.

“It will be very difficult to declare community transmission nationally because each region has different profiles kaya pinag-aaralan pa natin sa ibang lugar,” she added.