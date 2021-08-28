KNOW THE LAW: AED 3,000 fine still in place for not wearing masks in UAE

The authorities in UAE have underscored the need for the use of masks and have said that the AED 3,000 fine will continue for failure to wear masks.

The daily Covid-19 cases have however been steadily declining in the UAE with August reporting the lowest number of infections this year so far.

However, authorities are not taking any chances by removing the mask requirement in public places.

The UAE Public Prosecution has said that an AED 3,000 fine will be incurred on people for failure to wear masks. The medical or fabric face masks are compulsory for residents entering closed public spaces, shopping malls and during use of public transportation and people have been advised to remain masked up while walking in open places.

The drivers and passengers in private vehicles have been asked to remain masked up as well unless the driver is alone or the passengers are family members and domestic help and second-degree relatives.

The face masks may however be removed during eating or drinking in cafes and restaurants or similar places or if a person is suffering from pulmonary or respiratory diseases documented in a medical report.

Individuals can also take off their masks if they are playing a sport on their own or if a resident is working individually in an office.

Those who intend to be medically examined or for those who suffer from severe disabilities can also seek exemption from wearing masks in public spaces. (AW)