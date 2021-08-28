Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Unmasked and unvaccinated teacher spreads COVID-19 to 50% of her students in California school

An unvaccinated primary-school teacher in Marin County, California spread the COVID-19 disease among 26 other people including 50% of students in the classroom after being sick with the disease for two days.

Authorities learned that the teacher did not regularly wear his mask as well.

According to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report the case was vital to underscore the need for vaccination and use of masks for elementary school teachers to protect children under 12, who cannot get vaccinated yet.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing that the teacher “was both symptomatic and unvaccinated,” and “was unmasked when reading aloud to the class,” whose students were all too young to be vaccinated.

The teacher spread the disease to 12 kids among the class of 24 along with six other illnesses at the K-8 school while eight parents and siblings were also infected.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 cases sequenced in the outbreak were classified as the Delta variant, which is about twice as contagious as other versions of the virus, the CDC said. (AW)

