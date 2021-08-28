BREAKING: PH hits record high 19K new COVID-19 cases

The country has recorded 19,441 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest so far since the start of the pandemic.

The new infections brought the total tally to 1,935,700.

RELATED STORY: Study reveals Delta variant doubles risk of hospitalization than other COVID-19 variants

Of the total cases, 142,679 or 7.4 percent were tagged as “active cases” or people who are currently infected with the disease.

Most of these cases or at least 97.3% are having mild or no symptoms.

199,191 patients recovered fron the virus bringing the total number of recoveries at 1,760,013.

READ ON: DOH: COVID Delta variant detected in all PH regions, except BARMM

The country’s COVID-19 death toll meanwhile is now at 33,008 with 167 new fatalities.

“Moreover, 76 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said. (TDT)